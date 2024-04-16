Firing at Salman Khan's home: Mumbai Police nab 2 shooters from Gujarat's Bhuj

MUMBAI: In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Police have arrested two persons allegedly involved in the firing incident outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan from Gujarat, early on Tuesday, official sources said.

The duo – tracked and caught within 48 hours - is being brought to Mumbai later today and shall be produced before a court for remand.

They were traced to a location in Bhuj, Gujarat, where they had fled after firing at least four bullets at Salman Khan's home in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West around 5 a.m. on April 14.

Earlier on Monday, the Navi Mumbai Police had detained two persons connected with the motorbike bearing a Raigad registration number used by the shooters.

The motorcycle, with a Raigad registration number plate as seen in the CCTV footage, is being probed to ascertain whether it was sold by someone, missing or stolen.

The police, which had formed 15 probe teams, are also checking if there could be any threats to the shootout in Raigad, where the Khan family has a sprawling farmhouse in Panvel.

Hours after the Sunday shooting, Anmol Bishnoi – the brother of the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi – had claimed responsibility for the attack in a chilling social media post.

He termed the firing incident as the 'first and last warning' for Salman Khan and ominously decreed that the next time "the bullets won't be fired at walls or an empty home", indicating the actor would be directly targeted for a hit.

"Salman Khan, this is just to show you a trailer, to make you understand our power and not to test our patience further… This is the first and final warning to you," said the rattling post.

For the past several years, Salman Khan and his family have been facing death threats from certain Punjab-based mafia groups like the Bishnoi gang after the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident in Rajasthan.

During the past two years, the actor and his father Salim Khan have been issued death threats in different ways, including dropping a letter to the family.