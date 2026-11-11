Firecrackers biggest contributor to Delhi's pollution on Monday, Tuesday: IITM models

The contribution of firecrackers to the city's pollution levels was significantly higher on Monday, a day after Diwali, before declining on Tuesday, the IITM models showed.

The estimates had a standard deviation (SD) of 104.1 percentage points on Monday and 27.7 percentage points on Tuesday, indicating considerable variability and uncertainty in the modelled contributions.

On Monday, vehicular emissions accounted for 6.9 per cent of the pollution, followed by secondary inorganic aerosols at 5 per cent and secondary organic aerosols at 4.5 per cent. Mixed or unresolved biofuel contributed 4.4 per cent, while mineral dust and ash and mixed combustion accounted for 2.5 per cent each.

Wood burning contributed 1.3 per cent, while waste burning, including municipal and plastic-rubber containing waste, accounted for 1.1 per cent. Coal combustion and industrial emissions contributed 0.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

On Tuesday, the contribution of firecrackers dropped to 29.8 per cent, while secondary organic aerosols emerged as the second-largest contributor at 17.5 per cent.

Vehicular emissions and secondary inorganic aerosols each accounted for 11.7 per cent of the pollution load, while wood burning contributed 10.7 per cent and waste burning 7.7 per cent.

Vehicular emissions emerged as the third largest contributor to pollution on Tuesday.

Mixed combustion accounted for 5.1 per cent, followed by mixed or unresolved biofuel at 3.3 per cent and mineral dust and ash at 1.5 per cent.

Delhi's average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) had improved marginally to the 'poor' category on Tuesday, with the 4 pm reading settling at 299.