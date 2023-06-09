Fire in Durg-Puri Express in Odisha, no casualties

NAUPADA: The brake pads of the AC coach of Puri-Durg Express caught fire near Khariar Road in Nuapada district due to certain glitches in the brake shoe on Thursday, the railway official said. The East Coast Railway, in a statement, said smoke was detected in the B3 coach of the train as it reached the Khariar Road station Thursday evening.

As per the officials, the brake pads caught fire due to friction and incomplete release of brakes.

"In B3 coach of 18426 at Khariar Road station arrival at 22.07 hrs (10:07 pm). The brakes were not released after ACP (alarm chain pulling). The brake pads caught fire due to friction and due to the incomplete release of the brakes. No fire inside the coach. Fire only at brake pads," East Coast Railway said. However, the officials further said that there was no damage reported and the train departed at 11:00 pm on Thursday.

"No other damage. The problem was rectified and the train departed at 23.00 hrs (11:00 pm)," the official said.