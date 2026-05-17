Fire erupts in AC coach of Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in MP's Ratlam; no casualties

The coach, carrying as many as 68 passengers, was evacuated within 15 minutes, and there were no casualties, they said, adding the schedules of several other trains were affected due to the incident.

The blaze erupted at 5.15 am in the B-1 coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (train no. 12431), West Central Railway's Chief Public Relation Officer Harshit Shrivastava told PTI over the phone.

The train had departed from Ratlam Junction at around 3.45 am.

The incident occurred between Vikramgarh Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota division of the railways, PRO Mukesh Kumar of the Ratlam division said.