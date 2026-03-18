Fire erupts as Bharat Petroleum tanker overturns on highway in Rajasthan's Jalore; one killed

The incident took place near the Sinwara overbridge on the Jaisalmer-Jamnagar highway stretch when the Bharat Petroleum tanker -- travelling from Barmer to Sanchore -- overturned, causing the flammable substance to spill and ignite.

Police said the fire spread over several metres on the highway, leading to disruption of traffic on one carriageway. While one person in the tanker was burnt alive, another managed to escape in time.