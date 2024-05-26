Fire engulfs pet shop in Kerala, killing around 100 birds, some rabbits and a few fish

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 100 birds, rabbits and fish were killed as a fire engulfed a pet shop at Neeramankuzhy here early Sunday morning, police said.

They said that some pets were saved after the fire brigade extinguished the blaze at the pet shop owned by a person named Shibin.

The incident came to light when the family members of the building owner who live close to the shop experienced breathlessness due to the smoke and informed the fire force and the pet shop owner.

Shibin said around 100 birds, some rabbits and a few fish died in the fire, and accessories for nurturing pets got destroyed. He suffered a loss of over Rs 2.5 lakh.

He said he suspects foul play in the incident and has lodged a complaint with the police at Maranalloor.

Police said they have launched an FIR based on the shop owner’s complaint.