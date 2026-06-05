Fire breaks out in Noida's apartment, no casualties reported

Meanwhile, a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also arrived at the incident to boost the fire fighting operations. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance and directed officials to expedite the relief and rescue operation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and no casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited. The incident happened two days after devastating Malviya Nagar hotel fire tragedy, which claimed the lives of 21 people, including nine foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, Lovkesh Bajaj, who is the owner of the hotel and was arrested by the Delhi Police on day of the incident, was sent to four-day police custody by court on Thursday.