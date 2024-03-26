Fire breaks out in Mumbai biz park, at least 40 staffers rescued

MUMBAI: At least 40-50 persons were rescued after a fire broke out in a sprawling commercial centre in Mulund suburb of northeast Mumbai here on Tuesday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze was noticed around 9.30 a.m. on the sixth floor of the 6-storey Avior Corporate Park on LBS Road, trapping scores of employees working there.

The conflagration was restricted in around a 1000-sq.ft area of the top floor, but owing to the glass façade, the flames and smoke did not spread much.

At least 40-50 people, who were working on the top floor at that time, were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade through the staircase and a turntable ladder.

The BMC rushed at least five fire-tenders and tankers to the spot and the fire-fighting operations continued, the premises were cordoned off by the Mumbai Police and the Avior Park security personnel.

There are no reports of any casualties in the incident so far, said the BMC Disaster Control.