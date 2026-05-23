Fire breaks out in Delhi market, locals pelt stones at fire tenders over delayed response

Angry locals pelted stones at fire tenders during the firefighting operation over alleged delay in response to the blaze, which broke out late on Friday night. The DFS, however, rejected the allegations.

Firefighting operations continued through the night. No casualties were reported in the incident, the officials said.

Visuals from the spot showed rows of shops reduced to ashes.

According to the DFS officials, the fire erupted at the furniture market near New Seelampur metro station and spread rapidly due to the presence of highly combustible material such as wooden furniture and plywood, a DFS official said.