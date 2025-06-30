Fire breaks out in commercial vessel with 14 Indian-origin crew; Navy extends help

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy has deployed a stealth frigate to assist a Palau-flagged vessel which encountered a major fire in its engine room, a spokesperson said on Monday.

The vessel, which carried 14 crew members of Indian origin, was on its way to Shinas in Oman after transiting from Gujarat's Kandla.

According to the Navy spokesperson, stealth frigate INS Tabar, currently deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6 on Sunday.

"The vessel with 14 crew members of Indian origin, transiting from Kandla in India to Shinas, Oman, experienced a major fire in the engine room and total power failure onboard," the spokesperson said.

The fire-fighting team and equipment from INS Tabar were transferred onboard by the ship's boat and helicopter, he added.

"Thirteen Indian naval personnel and five crew members of the stricken tanker are currently involved in fire-fighting operations, with the intensity of fire onboard reduced drastically," the spokesperson said in a social media post.