Fire breaks out at teaching block of AIIMS Delhi, doused

The fire gutted furniture, a fridge and office records on the second floor of the Director building at AIIMS.

ByANIANI|4 Jan 2024 4:33 AM GMT
A visuals from the site (Photo/ANI)

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in the teaching block at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in the national capital on Thursday morning, officials said.

Seven fire tenders were sent to the spot and the blaze was doused, fire" Delhi Fire Services said.


The fire gutted furniture, a fridge and office records on the second floor of the Director building at AIIMS.


However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.




