Fire breaks out at shop in central Mumbai; firefighter injured during operation to douse flames

MUMBAI: A fire broke out at a shop in central Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, following which a firefighter sustained injuries while attempting to douse the flames, an official said.

The fire erupted at the shop located in Gandhi Nagar, Worli, around 4.45 am, an official said.

The fire affected the electric wiring, electric installation, gift boxes, make-up accessories, printed material, stationery stock, clothes, computers, and a TVS bike kept on the mezzanine floor, he said.

After being alerted, the fire brigade and police launched a firefighting and search operation. During the operation, fire brigade personnel Ajindra Sawant suffered injuries to his hand, the official said.

He was taken to the civic-run Nair hospital for treatment.

The fire was put out around 7.15 am, the official said, adding that a probe is underway to ascertain its cause.