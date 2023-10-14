Begin typing your search...

Fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Gujarat's Valsad, no casualties reported

"As soon as we received the information two firefighting teams reached the spot. The third team will also be reaching the spot. The fire is under control now...," fire officer Kuldeep Jatt said.

ByANIANI|14 Oct 2023 11:29 AM GMT
Fire at Valsad. ANI

VALSAD: A fire broke out in a scrap warehouse in Gujarat's Valsad town on Saturday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

"No casualties have been reported," Jatt further said adding, that the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

NationalFireFire breaks outValsad fireGujarat fire
ANI

