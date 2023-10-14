Fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Gujarat's Valsad, no casualties reported

VALSAD: A fire broke out in a scrap warehouse in Gujarat's Valsad town on Saturday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.



"As soon as we received the information two firefighting teams reached the spot. The third team will also be reaching the spot. The fire is under control now...," fire officer Kuldeep Jatt said. "No casualties have been reported," Jatt further said adding, that the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.