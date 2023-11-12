Fire breaks out at scrap godown in UP's Ghaziabad

GHAZIABAD: A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Sunday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the fire was later brought under control. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, the officials added.

"Fire Station Kotwali received information about the fire at around 1:20 pm. With the help of fire tenders, the fire was brought under control within one hour," Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) told ANI.

The CFO further said that an investigation is underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.