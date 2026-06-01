Fire breaks out at School of Planning & Architecture in Delhi; no injuries reported

However, the ministry later clarified in a statement that the fire broke out on the SPA premises, and not at its office.

“The Ministry of Education is located at Kartavya Bhavan-2, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road. Whereas, the fire incident occurred on the premises of the School of Planning and Architecture located at Block B, 4, Indraprastha Estate, Vikas Marg (ITO), New Delhi,” it said in the statement.

“The fire was minor in nature, which was quickly brought under control. No loss of life or property has been reported,” the ministry added.