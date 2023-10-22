Fire breaks out at residential building in North Delhi

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a house in a residential building in Ghantaghar, Delhi on Sunday morning, said officials.

The fire broke out at a building named Harphool Singh near the Punjab National Bank (PNB) Subzi Mandi Clock Tower in the area.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire was due to an LPG cylinder explosion.

Delhi Fire Services received a call informing them of the incident at around 7.40 a.m. Upon receiving the information, a total of eight fire tenders rushed to the site and started a rescue operation, said officials.

Sixteen people, including seven women and six children, were rescued. The fire erupted on the second floor of the building, according to officials. The fire is under control now, they added.