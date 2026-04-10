Fire breaks out at Mumbai airport Terminal 1 due to short circuit

MUMBAI: A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Thursday evening due to a short circuit, but no casualties were reported in the blaze, officials said.
The airport operations remained unaffected, said the CSMIA spokesperson. The flames were extinguished by 9.20 pm.
Sources, however, claimed that as a precautionary measure the systems were shut down to prevent any damage. This resulted in operations getting impacted for a while as the systems were restored gradually.
A short circuit caused the fire which was reported at 6.10 pm, and it was bought under control by the emergency response teams, the CSMIA spokesperson said. He described the fire as "minor".
Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, told PTI that the blaze was triggered due to a short circuit in heavy-duty cables and panels at the airport.
"The fire originated in the cable trays of heavy-duty cables and panels that supply power," he said.
Sources, however, claimed that the fire broke out at one of the aerobridges at Terminal 1.
According to Ambulgekar, the Fire Brigade had given a 'Level-1' fire call (minor), under which at least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles are generally dispatched to the spot.
"The fire has been extinguished. No one was injured in the incident," Ambulgekar said.
Some videos circulating on social media showed thick black smoke emanating from the fire-hit site. Smoke could also be seen inside the airport terminal.
A civic official said the fire remained confined to the ground-floor electrical installations.
Firefighting operations continued for nearly three hours, and the blaze was brought under control and extinguished at around 9.20 pm, the official said.