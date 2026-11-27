The fire was reported at around 6.30 pm, following which fire personnel, led by the chief fire officer, rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control, and firefighters were engaged in dousing the remaining flames, an official said.

There was no information about anyone being trapped in the incident, the official said, adding that local police personnel were also assisting in the operation.

Eyewitness accounts and visuals from the area indicated that flames rose high above the site, while a thick plume of smoke was visible from a distance, triggering panic in the neighbourhood.