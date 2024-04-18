Begin typing your search...

A massive fire broke out at a godown in the Reay Road area of Mumbai on Thursday.

ByANIANI|18 April 2024 6:31 AM GMT
Fire breaks out at godown in Reay Road area of Mumbai; no casualties reported
Fire accident at Reay Road, Mumbai (ANI)

MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out at a godown in the Reay Road area of Mumbai on Thursday, officials said. Upon receiving information about the fire, five fire tenders reached

the spot. Efforts to control the fire are underway. As per the Mumbai Fire Brigade, no casualties have been reported as of now. Further details are awaited.

ANI

