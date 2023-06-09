Begin typing your search...

Fire at west Delhi hospital, 20 newborns rescued

According to the fire department, they received information about the fire at 1.35 am following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

ByPTIPTI|9 Jun 2023 4:41 AM GMT
Fire at west Delhi hospital, 20 newborns rescued
NEW DELHI: Twenty newborns were shifted to other medical facilities after a fire broke out at a hospital in west Delhi's Janakpuri area in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

According to the fire department, they received information about the fire at 1.35 am following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Some furniture items in the basement of the hospital had caught fire. The fire was brought under control at 2.25 am. Twenty newborns were shifted to nearby hospitals. No casualty has been reported, they added.

PTI

