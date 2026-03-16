Fire at Cuttack hospital ICU: 10 patients killed, 11 staff injured; Odisha CM announces probe

The chief minister said the fire erupted at the ICU of the Trauma Care department of the hospital, where critically ill patients were being treated.

Majhi also announced a judicial probe into the matter and asked the DG, Fire Service, to inquire into the matter and report to him immediately.

“I direct the Fire Service DG to personally visit SCB Medical College and Hospital and ensure fire compliance,” Majhi said.

If anyone is found guilty in the incident after the judicial probe, strong action will be taken, the chief minister said.

The fire broke out between 2.30 and 3 am. Fire service personnel rushed to the hospital and doused the flames, an official said.

The fire service officials, along with hospital staff, police and patients’ attendants, rescued the patients undergoing treatment at the ICU and shifted them to other departments of the SCB hospital.

Majhi, along with Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, visited the state-run health facility and reviewed the situation.

He also visited the patients, who are under treatment at the hospital.

"I have directed the concerned officers for proper treatment of the injured patients and staff," he said.

Majhi said that 11 medical officials joined the rescue operation, risking their lives, and they are under treatment in a ward in the hospital.

“After assuming the office, I had given instructions to the concerned department to make all medical facility firefighting ready, and I had also directed them to take necessary action in this regard,” he said.