FIR cannot be registered for PCPNDT Act offences, rules Supreme Court

The Court answered all three questions in favour of the special statutory mechanism under the PC & PNDT Act.

On the issue of FIR registration, the Court held that the me

re use of the expressions "cognizable" and "non-bailable" in Section 27 does not automatically confer unrestricted police powers when the Act itself prescribes a specific mechanism for investigation and prosecution.

The Court further held that the Appropriate Authority is responsible for investigating violations under the Act in accordance with the specialised procedure prescribed by Parliament.

While examining Rule 18A(3)(iv), the Court noted the statutory requirement that police involvement in investigation is to be avoided "as far as possible". However, the judgment recognises that police assistance may be sought in cases of genuine grave exigency where such assistance is necessary for the effective discharge of statutory functions.

The Court also drew a clear distinction between police assistance and police investigation. While police may assist in circumstances such as maintaining law and order, searches, seizures or preventing destruction of evidence, such limited assistance does not permit the police to take over the investigation contemplated under the PC & PNDT Act.

On the question of cognizance, the Supreme Court held that a police charge-sheet cannot substitute the complaint specifically required under Section 28. Therefore, a Magistrate cannot take cognizance of an offence under the PC & PNDT Act merely on the basis of a police report.

The judgment effectively reinforces the complaint-based mechanism prescribed by the special legislation and prevents the ordinary criminal process from being used to bypass the statutory role assigned to the Appropriate Authority. During the proceedings, the Court had appointed former Delhi High Court judge and Senior Advocate Mukta Gupta as Amicus Curiae, with Advocate-on-Record Nitin Saluja assisting her.

The Bench also sought assistance from Senior Advocates Pramod Kumar Dubey and Siddharth Agarwal and Advocate Vikalp Sharma. The State of Uttar Pradesh had defended registration of the FIR, arguing that Section 27 expressly makes offences under the Act cognizable and non-bailable and that the general criminal procedure should consequently apply at the investigation stage.

The Union of India, represented by Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, also argued that the cognizable character of the offences could not be rendered meaningless and that ordinary criminal procedure would continue to have relevance unless expressly excluded by the special statute. The opposing submissions emphasised that the PC & PNDT Act creates a complete and specialised enforcement framework centred on the Appropriate Authority.

It was argued that allowing unrestricted police investigation would create a parallel enforcement mechanism and dilute the procedure specifically prescribed under the Act. The Supreme Court ultimately accepted the latter approach and held that the special statutory scheme must govern investigation and prosecution of offences under the PC & PNDT Act.