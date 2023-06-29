FIR against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru police on Tuesday registered an FIR against BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya over a video and objectionable posts against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter account.



Based on the complaint filed by Ramesh Babu, co-chairman communication department of KPCC, the police booked Malviya charging him under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) 120b (criminal conspiracy), 505(2) (publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report - statements creating or promoting enmity) of the IPC.

