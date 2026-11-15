Finance firm can't use goons to seize vehicle over loan default: Allahabad HC

While allowing the writ petition filed by a borrower, Sadab Ahmad, a division bench comprising Justice J J Munir and Justice Indrajeet Shukla directed the vehicle to be delivered forthwith without any precondition, imposed costs of Rs 10,000 and directed the finance company to restructure the loan without penal interest. It left the question of any default open for adjudication by a competent forum.

Passing these directives, the court observed, "The right of the finance company engrafted into a hire-purchase agreement to seize the chattel, the vehicle here, purchased on hire-purchase, gives an enforceable right, no doubt, to the finance company, but that enforcement has to be done through a process known to law. It cannot be done by force employing goons, styled as agents".

"It would be virtually arming a private party with the coercive authority of the state, invariably exercisable by a judge, an arbitrator or some quasi-judicial authority with the aid of its own agency and re-enforced by the police," the court added.

The petitioner, a self-employed man, bought a TATA goods carrier in December 2023 with finance from HDB Financial Services Limited, repayable in 45 instalments of Rs 64,059 each.

On August 9, 2026, men acting for the company allegedly intercepted him at Chandauli, threatened him at gunpoint, took the vehicle and made him sign a repossession inventory, according to the petitioner.