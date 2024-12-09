Finance Commission team arrives in Kerala for 3-day visit

KOCHI: Members of the 16th Finance Commission, led by former NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya, have reached Kerala for a three-day visit, as part of holding consultations for preparing its report.

The team was accorded a reception at the international airport here on Sunday under the aegis of state Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

According to Balagopal, a detailed memorandum has been prepared to be submitted to the commission.

Kerala would make the presentation with proposals to resolve the "imbalance" in the distribution of tax share to the state, he had said, adding that the state would also convince the Finance Commission regarding the steps to be taken to provide the deserving grants on time.

On Monday, the Commission would visit Thiruvarpu and Aymanam panchayat areas in Kottayam, and by evening, they will arrive at Kovalam, an official statement said.

On Tuesday at 9.30 am, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially receive the Commission's chairman and members at the meeting hall of the Leela Hotel in Kovalam, with Finance Minister Balagopal delivering a welcome address.

Following this, the Commission will engage in discussions with cabinet members, it added.

The Finance Commission determines the constitutional financial support that states receive from the central government for five-year period.