File updated data on jails, SC tells governments

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also sought details about the number of women’s prisons and the facilities available in them, including the measures taken to ensure education and overall welfare of children living with the female inmates.

Senior advocate Gaurav Agrawal, the amicus curiae in a suo motu matter concerning inhuman conditions in jails, had pointed out that the statistics placed on record pertain to 2023.