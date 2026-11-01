Fight of country's voters vs 'cheaters': RJD's Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP

Speaking at the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, Yadav noted that while Ramlila Maidan is traditionally used for Ramlila performances, the opposition has organised a Mahabharata against "vote chors."

"You know who was Shakuni...Shakuni is playing his game, and we have to fight in Kurukshetra. When Shakuni rolled the dice, he rigged it. Everyone knows who is Shakuni...Gyanu (Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar) is Modi's 'namoona (minion)'. He should be tried for treason and jailed so that no one dares to trample democracy in future," Yadav said.

Calling the government a "do numbari sarkar", he labelled Prime Minister Modi as a "dus numbari PM."

"The country is watching as constitutional institutions fail to deliver justice," he added.

"Prime Minister Modi, you have to choose between the country and Gyanu; the whole country is watching. This fight is between the country's voters and its cheaters," Yadav said.