Fight of country's voters vs 'cheaters': RJD's Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP

NEW DELHI: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday likened the fight against alleged "vote chori" to the epic Mahabharata, describing it as a battle between the country's voters and "cheaters".
Speaking at the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, Yadav noted that while Ramlila Maidan is traditionally used for Ramlila performances, the opposition has organised a Mahabharata against "vote chors."
"You know who was Shakuni...Shakuni is playing his game, and we have to fight in Kurukshetra. When Shakuni rolled the dice, he rigged it. Everyone knows who is Shakuni...Gyanu (Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar) is Modi's 'namoona (minion)'. He should be tried for treason and jailed so that no one dares to trample democracy in future," Yadav said.
Calling the government a "do numbari sarkar", he labelled Prime Minister Modi as a "dus numbari PM."
"The country is watching as constitutional institutions fail to deliver justice," he added.
"Prime Minister Modi, you have to choose between the country and Gyanu; the whole country is watching. This fight is between the country's voters and its cheaters," Yadav said.
He urged people to ensure the BJP's exit in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.
Senior leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, among others, were present at the Ramlila Maidan rally.
INDIA bloc leaders reached Ramlila Maidan in an open canter from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction.