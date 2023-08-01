"Fight is to bring backbenchers...": Tejashwi Yadav on Patna HC

PATNA: Terming the Patna High Court judgement upholding the caste survey ordered by the state government a "historic decision", Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that his government's fight is to bring the backbenchers of society to the mainstream. "This is a historic decision. The High Court has put its stamp on the decision of the Mahagathbandhan Government. This is a welcome decision," Tejashwi Yadav said.

The Patna High Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas challenging the decision of the Bihar government to conduct a caste-based survey in the state. He further thanked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Yadav and said that our fight is to bring the backbenchers of society to the mainstream. "Our fight is to bring the backbenchers of society to the mainstream.

When a caste-based survey happens, there will be clarity and the Government will form schemes on that basis and take the facilities to them. BJP wanted to stop the caste-based survey. I thank the CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav to make this happen...," Bihar Deputy CM said.

This comes after the Patna High Court upheld the caste survey being conducted by the Bihar government. The court dismissed pleas challenging the Nitish Kumar government's decision to conduct the survey based on castes. The Bihar government launched the caste survey exercise on January 7.

In the survey data pertaining to people of all castes, sub-castes, socioeconomic conditions, etc would be collected. The decision of a caste census was taken by the Bihar cabinet on June 2 last year, months after the Centre ruled out such an exercise in the Census.

The survey would cover an estimated population of 12.70 crores in an estimated 2.58 crore households in 38 districts, which have 534 blocks and 261 urban local bodies.