Fight against casteist mentality will be waged with full force: Cong slams FIR against Rahul

After the FIR, the opposition party said the Congress will give a fitting response to it through democratic and legal means.

Reacting to the FIR, Congress general secretary in-charge Uttarakhand Kumari Selja said, "No action against those who conducted the 'purification' ritual after Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji's public meeting, but an FIR against Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi ji for raising his voice against that casteist act. Is this the justice of the BJP government?"

First, the 'purification' was carried out and then, the Uttarakhand BJP president openly defended it, she said in a post in Hindi on X.