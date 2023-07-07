Begin typing your search...

Few trains cancelled or diverted due to Falaknuma Express fire

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled or diverted few trains following the fire accident involving Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday.

7 July 2023
Few trains cancelled or diverted due to Falaknuma Express fire
Representation image 

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled or diverted few trains following the fire accident involving Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday.

Train number 17645 Secunderabad-Repalle and 17064 Secunderabad-Manmad have been cancelled. Both the trains were to commence their journey on Friday.

Train number 17229 Thiruvananthapuram-Secunderabad, which commenced journey on Friday, has been partially cancelled between Ramannapet and Secunderabad. Train number 17646 Repalle-Secunderabad has been partially cancelled between Nadikude and Secunderabad.

Train number 17230 Secunderabad – Thiruvananthapuram and 12704 Secunderabad – Howrah have been diverted to run via Kazipet – Vijayawada. Train number 12805 Visakhapatnam – Lingampalli and 17231 Narsapur – Nagarsol were diverted to run via Vijayawada – Kazipet.


South Central RailwayHowrah-SecunderabadFalaknuma ExpressTelanganaYadadri BhongirNadikudeSecunderabad
IANS

