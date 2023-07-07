Few trains cancelled or diverted due to Falaknuma Express fire

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled or diverted few trains following the fire accident involving Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday.

Train number 17645 Secunderabad-Repalle and 17064 Secunderabad-Manmad have been cancelled. Both the trains were to commence their journey on Friday.

Train number 17229 Thiruvananthapuram-Secunderabad, which commenced journey on Friday, has been partially cancelled between Ramannapet and Secunderabad. Train number 17646 Repalle-Secunderabad has been partially cancelled between Nadikude and Secunderabad.

Train number 17230 Secunderabad – Thiruvananthapuram and 12704 Secunderabad – Howrah have been diverted to run via Kazipet – Vijayawada. Train number 12805 Visakhapatnam – Lingampalli and 17231 Narsapur – Nagarsol were diverted to run via Vijayawada – Kazipet.



