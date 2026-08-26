Felt students' pain; might have joined CJP protest even without party's permission: Dimple Yadav

A message -- that the BJP can be defeated and and it's not a difficult task -- has gone across the country from the protest, Yadav said, speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters.

"Agar permission nahi dete to hum nahi jaante hum kya karte. Ho sakta hai hum tab hi jaate. Yuva hum sab, hum sab thaan ke baithe hue the (If we wouldn't have got permission, we do not know what we would have done. Perhaps, we would have gone anyway. All of us young MPs were determined to go), she said.

She thanked SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who was with her at the press conference, for allowing the party's young MPs to participate in the agitation.

"When we all went there, all of us MPs felt connected because it seemed that these were our own children fighting for their rights and entitlements," the Mainpuri MP said.

Dimple Yadav said the protesters appeared to be ordinary young people who had come to put forward their demands and were not being provoked or supported by outsiders.

"These are young people who have come here organically to put forward their point. They are not being provoked from any angle, and there is no outside support," she said.