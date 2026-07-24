Felt like Dandi March: Metro stations shut, students find 'Mahatma' while walking to Jantar Mantar

Moments later, the group looked up to find a man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi walking alongside them.

The coincidence lasted only a few seconds. Laughter broke out, followed by cries of "Bapu ki jai". But for many making the journey to Jantar Mantar, ground zero of the Cockroach Janta Party protest, on foot, it became the defining image of days when Metro closures transformed thousands of commuters into marchers.

With the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) keeping 17 stations around Jantar Mantar shut for the third consecutive day on Friday, reaching the site has become a journey in itself.

It’s a familiar sight: students getting off at operational stations several kilometres away and continuing on foot, gradually forming long columns of people moving through the streets.