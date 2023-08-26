Feel very grateful: PM Modi gets rousing reception on arrival

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed "Nari Shakti" (women power), which he identified as the key to the success of India's maiden lunar landing mission — Chandrayaan-3. Setting foot in the national capital after the four-day tour of South Africa and Greece, during which he attended the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Modi chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai" as he arrived to a rousing applause from BJP supporters outside Palam airport.

Addressing party supporters and cheering locals outside the airport, PM Modi thanked the people of Bengaluru for the rousing welcome he received on his arrival to the Garden City earlier in the day. PM Modi visited the ISRO scientists behind the country's third moon mission at the agency's command centre in Bengaluru on Saturday. On his arrival at Delhi's Palam airbase, PM Modi was received by BJP national president JP Nadda.

Recalling his meeting with the ISRO scientists and the warm welcome he received at Bengaluru, PM Modi said "it was inspiring". "I am delighted to see people turning out in such huge numbers, despite the stifling heat, to celebrate ISRO's stupendous success. It has also given me an opportunity to celebrate the feat. I feel lucky and privileged to be among you all. I feel very grateful," PM Modi said.

"The point where Chandrayaan-3 landed will henceforth be known as 'Shiv Shakti Point'. Shiv ki baat hoti hein toh Shubham hota he aur Shakti ki baat hoti hein toh mere desh ke Nari Shakti ki baat hoti he (When you embark on something in the name of Lord Shiva, it brings good luck and when we talk about Nari Shakti, it signifies the empowerment of women. The point on the moon where Chandrayaan-2 had left its mark will be known as the 'Tiranga Point'," PM Modi added. Ahead of his address at the Palam airbase, the sizeable contingent of BJP workers was heard chanting "Modi, Modi".

Locals holding up posters of PM Modi and the tricolour lined the streets outside the airport to greet him. Earlier, upon his arrival outside HAL airport in Bengaluru, PM raised the slogan "Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan" (Glory to Science, Glory to Research).