FedEx–IIT Madras complete India’s first intra-city drone delivery trials in Bengaluru

Conducted under the FedEx SMART Centre at IIT-M, the trials validated a mid-mile aerial logistics corridor linking Electronic City Phase II with a site near Bengaluru international airport. The exercise tested high-speed drone operations in dense urban airspace, assessing their potential to cut transit time and reduce dependence on congested roads.

According to the study, a 53-km road journey taking over 60 minutes was replaced by a 39–42 km aerial route, bringing one-way delivery time down to about 21 minutes. The flights operated at 120 metres and navigated designated airport zones with approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.