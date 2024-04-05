Fearing backlash, Cong says no to SDPI support

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress in Kerala on Thursday rejected the organisational support announced by the SDPI, the political arm of the now-banned PFI, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but welcomed individual voters to support the UDF.

“We oppose majority and minority communalism. Support offered by SDPI to UDF is being viewed under these circumstances. Each individual can vote according to their wishes,” Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said.

The Congress leader, however, refused to elaborate further on the issue.

The SDPI’s announcement of support had opened the party to attacks from the CPM-led Left Democratic Front and the BJP-led alliance, alleging alliance with extremist forces.

“The Popular Front of India (PFI) engaged in killing Hindus and Christians in the country and has been involved in several riots. The Congress is taking the support of religious extremists in Kerala, including Wayanad constituency, where Rahul (Gandhi) is contesting,” BJP state president K Surendran, who is also the party candidate from Wayanad, had said on Tuesday, demanding that Rahul Gandhi make his stand clear on the SDPI ties.

The Congress also feared that accepting SDPI’s support could antagonise its traditional Christian vote bank in the State.

Its alliance partner in the State, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and several Muslim religious organisations with close affiliations to the League are also not keen on being portrayed as on the same page as SDPI-PFI on ideological matters.