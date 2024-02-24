"Fear of losing minority votes...": Raj Thackeray attacks Sharad Pawar for remembering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday questioned Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar for remembering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and claimed that veteran leader never took the name of Shivaji Maharaj in speeches and rallies because he "has a fear of losing minority votes."

"Sharad Pawar, who never even took the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is remembering him today. He never took the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his speeches because perhaps he might be worried that by taking his name, the votes he gets from Muslims might stop, but now he is taking the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said.

Earlier today, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar launched his party's new symbol- 'man blowing turha'- from Chhatrapati Shivaji's Raigad Fort.

Recently, the Election Commission of India allotted the new symbol of 'man blowing turha' to the party after deciding to give the party's original name (NCP) and its 'clock' symbol to the Ajit Pawar-led faction.

The symbol of Sharad Pawar's new party shows a man blowing a long, curved, trumpet-like instrument in the shape of a reverse 'C', decorated with a thread or string.

The "turha" is also pronounced and written as "turhi", "turahi", or "turturi", and varies somewhat in form across regions in Maharashtra.

After the EC's announcement, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar posted on X that the new symbol with the thoughts of the idols of Maharashtra would shake the throne of the BJP at the Centre.

"In the history of Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shiv Rai's valour, the Trumpet, which set the ears of the throne of Delhi, is a matter of pride for the 'Nationalist Congress Party- Sharad Chandra Pawar' today. With the progressive thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the idol of Maharashtra, Phule, Shahu, Ambedkar, and respected 'Tutari' is ready to blow the trumpet once again to shake the throne of Delhi," the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar said.