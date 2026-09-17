FCRA cancellation: Delhi HC refuses to interfere with order permitting CHRI to withdraw Rs 20 lakh

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia rejected the central government's appeal against a single-judge bench's May 19 order, remarking that cancellation of an organisation's FCRA licence does not mean it ceases to function.

Cancellation of FCRA registration merely means that the organisation cannot receive foreign funds, the bench stated, as it asked the Centre to approach the single-judge's bench for an application seeking revocation of the order instead.

"Order was passed way back on May 19, 2026. Seek vacation of the order," said the court while disposing of Centre's appeal with liberty to it to move an appropriate application.

The court requested the single judge bench to expedite the hearing in the matter.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma contended that the single judge's order was passed on a misreading of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

He also argued that the interim order was passed without granting the authorities an opportunity to file a response to CHRI's plea seeking interim relief.