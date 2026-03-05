‘Father didn't know minor son took car’, says court, grants bail to businessman in accident case

Additional Sessions Judge R M Jadhav on Wednesday allowed his bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and mainly relied on the statement of a watchman of the building where the businessman resides while granting him relief.

The accident occurred on February 5 near Somaiya College in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

As per police, the minor son of the businessman was driving a Kia Seltos when it collided with a scooter, leading to the death of its rider Dhrumil Patel. The deceased victim’s wife Meenal, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries in the crash.

The boy’s father was arrested on February 10 and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions related to rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, act endangering life and safety of others, as well as relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accused, through his advocate Manish Singh, had argued in the court that he was neither present at the accident spot nor driving the vehicle at the relevant time.