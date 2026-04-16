Fatal Chhattisgarh incident again raises concerns over Vedanta's long-standing safety problems

The Anil Agarwal-backed company -- which is engaged in natural resources mining -- has repeatedly figured in discussions around industrial safety, with workplace fatalities reported across its mining, metals, oil and gas, and power businesses over the years.

A 2010 compendium of London-listed firms flagged Vedanta Resources Ltd as having recorded 67 deaths, the highest among mining companies on the exchange at the time.

The fallout was significant, with the British Safety Council withdrawing a safety award previously conferred on the company and its subsidiary BALCO.