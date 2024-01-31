Fast track line for devotees without belongings in Ayodhya

AYODHYA: To streamline the entry and exit of devotees from Ram temple and reduce long queues, the Ayodhya administration and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, have decided to establish a special fast-track line for those without any belongings.

After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 this year, devotees from all across the country are visiting the temple town to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla.

This unprecedented rush of devotees has posed a challenge for the Ayodhya administration and the Ram Mandir Trust.

Praveen Kumar, IG Zone, Ayodhya, said: “There will be a separate fast-track line for the devotees without any belongings. The rest will have to go through the public facilitation centre.”

At the public facilitation centre, devotees will need to deposit their belongings before being allowed to enter the temple premises.

All belongings are being scanned before being deposited.