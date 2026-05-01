Farooq Abdullah claims lack of support within INDIA bloc on restoration of J-K statehood

In a candid assessment of the opposition bloc, Abdullah said that while his party remains a committed member of the alliance, it has fallen short of its potential.

He also flagged the lack of a robust, unified approach to Jammu and Kashmir's issues as a primary point of contention within the bloc.

"You see, that has been our biggest objection to this national alliance...we have the hope that they would, with far more vigour, fight for our cause. That has not happened. Really very sad that the major party Indian National Congress has not really played the role that we expect from it," Abdullah told PTI in an interview.