Farmers protest: Shops, commercial establishments closed in Punjab, Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers, the employees of state-owned Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and private public transport bus operators in Punjab on Friday went on strike, leaving many commuters stranded as over 5,000 buses stayed off the roads.

The impact of the shutdown, named ‘Bharat Bandh’, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. was also seen in neighbouring Haryana as shops and commercial establishments stayed closed.

Petroleum dealers in Punjab closed filling stations to back the call for the shutdown.

The activists of several farmer associations were seen asking traders at several places in the AAP-ruled Punjab to keep their shops and business establishments closed to mark the protest.

Farmer leaders said they would block key roads and occupy toll plazas during the shutdown.

Reports of total shutdown of shops and other establishments were received from Patiala, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and other places.

Sufficient security arrangements were made in both the states to prevent any untoward incident, said a senior police official here.

People, especially women, faced inconvenience across the state due to the strike. Many passengers said they had to opt for taxis to reach their destinations.