Farmers’ protest: Police remove barrier for commuters at Singhu, Tikri borders

NEW DELHI: As the farmers halted their proposed march towards the national capital, the Delhi police on Sunday arranged a pathway for the commuters by removing a portion of blocks at the Singhu and Tikri borders.

“We are removing a portion of the barrier from Point-A to Point-B for the commuters. The deployment of police and paramilitary forces will ensure strict vigil round the clock. Force deployment will stay in place. Vehicle movement will not be allowed for now,” a senior police officer said.

On Sunday, the city police removed two huge cement barriers for those commuters who walk towards Delhi using a small passage at the Singhu and Tikri borders.

A commuter Suresh said he commutes to Kundali for work but due to the barriers he has to walk an additional distance of more than a kilometre everyday.

“There is one narrow passage for the commuters through which only one person can go through. But now we got to know that the police is opening the barrier for the people. This will surely ease the problem,” Suresh said.

The Delhi Police has directed the security personnel deployed at the city’s Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points to stay alert. They also conducted mock drills.

Delhi Police officials said the security personnel deployed at the three borders were asked to stay on alert and to keep strict vigil.

“Commuters, those coming to Delhi and those who going from Delhi to some other places, are facing problems. We have already arranged diversions. But for those who are walking, we have arranged a pathway. This pathway will help commuters to cross the road easily,” said the senior officer.

Another commuter Manoj Kumar at the Tikri Border said, “I work in Delhi and I have to walk for 1.5 kilometres everyday to reach my workplace.” Opening the barriers will ensure that the commuters will reach their office on time, he said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the “Delhi Chalo” march.

The protesting farmers and Haryana police personnel clashed at the Punjab-Haryana border on Friday. The Tikri and Singhu borders are sealed with the heavy deployment of police personnel and multi-layered barricades of concrete and iron nails.

Two lanes of the the Ghazipur border have also been shut with the deployment of multi-layer barricades and police personnel.