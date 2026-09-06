Family seeks help to repatriate remains of woman who died in Japan

Devika’s father Prakasan said the family approached the Keralam government seeking help in bringing his daughter’s body back to her native place.

Devika, who had completed a lab technician course, went to Japan six months ago and joined a Social Welfare Corporation in Gifu as a nursing assistant, her father said.

She last spoke to her family on the night of September 3. The following day, her agent in Japan informed the family that she was missing.

On September 5, the family received the devastating news that Devika had died after being hit by a train. CCTV footage indicated that it was a case of suicide, relatives said.