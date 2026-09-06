Family seeks help to repatriate remains of woman who died in Japan

KANNUR (KERALAM): The family of a 22-year-old woman from Irrity, who died after being hit by a train in Japan, is making desperate efforts to bring her body back home, even as authorities there have reportedly said it is in a condition that makes transportation to India difficult.
Devika’s father Prakasan said the family approached the Keralam government seeking help in bringing his daughter’s body back to her native place.
Devika, who had completed a lab technician course, went to Japan six months ago and joined a Social Welfare Corporation in Gifu as a nursing assistant, her father said.
She last spoke to her family on the night of September 3. The following day, her agent in Japan informed the family that she was missing.
On September 5, the family received the devastating news that Devika had died after being hit by a train. CCTV footage indicated that it was a case of suicide, relatives said.
“We are told that the body is in a bad state and cannot be transported to India. We are looking for every possibility to bring her back here. We have approached political leaders here. We also have spoken to her friends and her agent in Japan about bringing her back,” he told reporters.
Prakasan said Devika had been finding it difficult to cope with her work in Japan and had told the family that she was fed up with it.
“She had told us that she was fed up with the work there. They find issues in everything. She was working in a nursing home. She had to look after several elderly patients admitted in the ward,” he said.
The family is now hoping that efforts by the state government and Indian authorities will help them bring Devika home for her final rites.
Irikkur MLA Sajeev Joseph said the state government was in touch with the authorities in Japan and had requested that the body be sent to India.
“The issue was also raised through the External Affairs Ministry with the Japanese government. We requested them to complete the procedures there as soon as possible,” he told reporters.
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