Family of injured driver in murder of Suvendu's aide seeks exemplary punishment

Demanding strict action against the perpetrators, the uncle said, "We want the government to conduct a proper investigation and identify those directly involved in the crime. They should be given exemplary punishment so that such incidents do not happen again in West Bengal and no other family has to go through this grief." A neighbour, Ranjana Ghorai, also sought stringent punishment for those behind the attack. "In our neighbourhood, we call him Sona. We want exemplary punishment for the people responsible for this incident," she said.

Rath's family members have demanded life imprisonment for the accused, while Adhikari has called for capital punishment for those involved in the killing.