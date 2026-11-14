Family of each deceased in minibus-truck collision to receive Rs 9 lakh ex gratia: Assam CM

The compensation includes Rs 2 lakh announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sarma said after visiting the accident site on NH-715 at Rangajan in Kaziranga.

Twenty-six people were killed in the head-on collision between a minibus and a truck near Kaziranga National Park on Friday.

Many of the victims were college students returning from their classes when the accident took place.

"An ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family of each deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Rs 2 lakh from the State Disaster Management Authority and Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister," Sarma told reporters.

He said ministers would hand over the amount to the deceased's family members at their homes after the bodies arrive at their respective residences, following post-mortem examinations.

"No amount of money can compensate such a loss, especially for families who have lost more than one member," Sarma said.

He said what happened in Kaziranga was ''heartbreaking''.

"My thoughts and prayers are with every family who lost a loved one, and the Assam government stands with you (bereaved families) at this painful time," he said.

Sarma said he would personally visit the home of every bereaved family in the next two to three days.

Steps have been taken to complete the post-mortem examinations on Saturday, he said.

Sarma said the government is ensuring that the injured persons get special medical care at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital and other health facilities where they are undergoing treatment.

"Additional doctors from Guwahati and other hospitals have been sent so that post-mortem examinations are completed quickly, and the injured get the best possible care," the chief minister said.