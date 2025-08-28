Family from Tirupattur perish in devastating flood in Chhattisgarh

CHENNAI: Tragedy struck as a family from Tirupattur lost their lives when their car was swept away during severe flooding in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district.

The incident occurred in the Kanger Valley National Park area, where heavy rains over recent days caused rivers to swell, inundating low-lying roads and submerging transportation routes.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with state and national disaster response teams working to assist affected locals.

The family, identified as Rajeshkumar (43), his wife Pavitra (40), and their daughters Sanjana (7) and Soumiya (4), were attempting to cross a flooded culvert by car when the surge swept their vehicle away, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Rajeshkumar, who worked as a contractor in Raipur, was on a road trip to Bastar with his family.

Officials reported that the bodies of all four were recovered later that evening, after the water level in the canal receded.

After the post-mortem examination, officials will transport the bodies to Tirupattur.