Family decides to leave mountaineer's body on Mt Everest

According to Tiwari's brother-in-law Sudhir Upadhyaya, the decision was based on faith and the technical complications involved in bringing back the body.

"He (Tiwari) is in Lord Shiva's abode. The process of bringing the body... it would have been very badly damaged by the time it reaches us. Such operations there (Everest) are also not known to be successful," he told PTI on Wednesday.