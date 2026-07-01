Falling of trees, lightning strike not in human hands: Sena minister on Mumbai school bus tragedy

A day after he made the controversial remarks, the Social Justice Minister on Wednesday sought to control the damage, claiming that he had been misquoted and that the civic body should have ensured proper trimming of trees in advance to prevent such incidents.

Eleven-year-old student Vihan Srivastava died, and four other children, including a four-year-old girl, were injured after a large peepal tree collapsed onto their school bus in Chembur around 3 pm on Tuesday. The bus was ferrying 13 students of Universal High School to their homes.

Asked about the incident, Shirsat on Tuesday said, "How was one to know that the tree was going to fall?" "Falling of a tree or lightning is not in our hands. Maybe there were heavy winds," he had said.