Fake charity, fake grants: Fraudsters use TN CM Vijay's name to dupe citizens in MP

INDORE: Cyber fraudsters in Madhya Pradesh are duping people by claiming to be associated with a charitable organisation in the name of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, with Indore police registering six complaints in the last month, an official said on Monday.
According to police, fraudsters target victims by offering fake financial assistance and business startup grants under the guise of the actor-politician's charitable trust, extorting money under the pretext of registration and processing fees.
Talking to PTI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Prevention Branch, Rajesh Dandotiya said that cyber fraudsters allegedly called people and claimed to be associated with Vijay's charitable organisation, which provides financial assistance to the poor and funds for starting small businesses or startups.
"Fraudsters allegedly took anywhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 50,000 from the victims in the name of registration, verification, and processing fees on the pretext of providing financial assistance from the fake organisation," he said.
A probe is underway into the complaints, he said, urging citizens to be cautious of such fraud.